Maruti Suzuki adds over 200 service workshops during 2018-19: Takes total count to 3,634

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it has added over 200 new workshops in 2018-19 to its nationwide network. The company claims that is the largest addition to service network by any automobile company in the country in a year. With the said addition, Maruti Suzuki’s service network now has 3,634 workshops in 1,789 towns and cities across India. In a move to offer faster on-road assistance for customers’ cars, a first-of-its-kind integrated service initiative, the Quick Response Team (QRT) on bikes was rolled out in 250 cities. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a fleet of over 340 QRTs bike riders who have served over 16,000 customer calls since its launch in October 2018.

Commenting on the service network expansion, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company's endeavour is to have a life long relationship with customers. Having established a relationship of high trust with customers over past three decades, Maruti Suzuki is committed to strengthen it further with more workshops and quality of service experience. With active shift in lifestyles, the company is bringing new initiatives to align with the expectations of today’s new age customers. He further added that the recent customer care initiatives include QRT on bikes to reach a breakdown vehicle in quick time provide seamless service experience.

Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki offers Night Service facility for its customers at select workshop locations. Currently, this service is available in Gurgaon, Sahibabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Bhubaneswar and has met with high customer response. All communications regarding the repair estimates, time to be taken to service the vehicle etc. are informed over SMS to customers. For any new repairs which customer is unaware, he/she gets a SMS with details and seeking permission to go-ahead with the job. This service brings transparency and speeds up the approval system besides being non-intrusive into customer’s time.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel.