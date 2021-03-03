Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Maruti Suzuki currently has the widest service network in India. More details on all its service initiatives below.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it added 200+ new service touchpoints across India during 2020-21. With this, the company’s service network now has a total of over 4,000 touchpoints across the length and breadth of the country covering 1,989 towns and cities. That said, Maruti Suzuki currently has the widest service network in India. In order to be precise, the company added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite the widespread Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the company’s Service on Wheels smart workshop is now 200+ units strong and is spread across 124 towns and cities. Maruti Suzuki says that all communications regarding repair estimates, time to be taken to service the vehicle etc. are informed digitally to the customers.

Also, in case of any new repairs that the customer is unaware of, he/she gets a communication in line with the details seeking permission to go ahead with the said job eventually resulting in higher transparency. Moreover, to ensure faster on-road assistance for customers’ cars, a first-of-its-kind integrated service initiative namely Quick Response Team (QRT) on bikes has been rolled out in 249 cities. At present, Maruti Suzuki has a fleet of 780+ emergency service vehicles including bikes and four-wheelers with well-trained technicians who have served over 1.14 lakh customers in the pandemic year.

Speaking on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said that the company has established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades and the creation of over 4,000 service touch-points is a testimony to the brand’s commitment for Customer Convenience and ‘Customer First approach. He added that Maruti Suzuki has also brought several innovations such as the Quick Response Team, Service on Wheels, among others, in order to cater to the different needs of the customers and these efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the Covid-19 pandemic to service the customer vehicle.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.