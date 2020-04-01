Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Maruti Suzuki recently announced entering into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, an existing manufacturer of ventilators, to produce ventilators, masks, and other protective equipment.

By:Published: April 1, 2020 12:34:32 PM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has registered a sales of 83,792 units in March 2020 which is a 47 percent decline compared to the same month last year. Most of this decline is an effect of the coronavirus lockdown. While the nationwide lockdown was enforced on 24 March, a lot of states had already been observing a lockdown due the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The 83,792 units include 76,976 units in the domestic market, 2,104 units of domestic OEM sales and 4,712 units of exports.

With this, the company ended FY 2019-20 with total sales of 1,563,297 units. The sales during March 2020 are not comparable with sales in March 2019 due to the suspension of operations with effect from March 22nd, 2020, in line with national policy.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki recently announced entering into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, an existing manufacturer of ventilators, to produce ventilators, masks, and other protective equipment. MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up the production of ventilators and aims to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

Read more: Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Automobile manufacturers have been shifting their resources into the production of essentials to supply hospitals and emergency services. Many have stepped in and began the production of ventilators and face masks. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently announced on Twitter that its specialised team at its Igatpuri and Mumbai plants have developed an affordable ventilator prototype in under 48 hours. Lamborghini today announced that it has begun production of face masks and medical plexiglass shields.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid