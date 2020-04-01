Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Maruti Suzuki recently announced entering into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, an existing manufacturer of ventilators, to produce ventilators, masks, and other protective equipment.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has registered a sales of 83,792 units in March 2020 which is a 47 percent decline compared to the same month last year. Most of this decline is an effect of the coronavirus lockdown. While the nationwide lockdown was enforced on 24 March, a lot of states had already been observing a lockdown due the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The 83,792 units include 76,976 units in the domestic market, 2,104 units of domestic OEM sales and 4,712 units of exports.

With this, the company ended FY 2019-20 with total sales of 1,563,297 units. The sales during March 2020 are not comparable with sales in March 2019 due to the suspension of operations with effect from March 22nd, 2020, in line with national policy.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki recently announced entering into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, an existing manufacturer of ventilators, to produce ventilators, masks, and other protective equipment. MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up the production of ventilators and aims to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

Automobile manufacturers have been shifting their resources into the production of essentials to supply hospitals and emergency services. Many have stepped in and began the production of ventilators and face masks. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently announced on Twitter that its specialised team at its Igatpuri and Mumbai plants have developed an affordable ventilator prototype in under 48 hours. Lamborghini today announced that it has begun production of face masks and medical plexiglass shields.

