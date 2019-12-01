Maruti Suzuki breaches 20 million sales milestone: Highest by any carmaker in India!

Maruti Suzuki sold its first car in India on the 14th of December in the year 1983. In the 37 years since then, India's leading carmaker has sold more than 20 million passenger vehicles in our country. This figure is the highest amongst all carmakers in India. In order to achieve the sales milestone of 10 million sales in India, Maruti Suzuki took 29 years. However, the next 10 million were clocked in a record time of just 8 years. The first car to be sold by Maruti Suzuki in India was the iconic 800.

Maruti Suzuki has been the leader in terms of sales in the majority of its existence in the country. It's portfolio currently includes a variety of mass-market vehicles. The range includes entry-level hatchbacks, premium hatchback, compact SUV, MPV and crossovers.

Maruti Suzuki currently retails its products out of two separate dealership networks. These are namely ARENA and NEXA. The former is from where products such as the Alto 800, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and the likes are retailed. While the later is projected as a slightly premium dealership network from where products such as the Ciaz, S-Cross and Baleno are being retailed.

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest portfolio of BS6 petrol cars in India. The list includes the Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga and XL6.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners. We are thankful for the immense trust placed in us by the customers, long-lasting partnerships with our stakeholders as well as the support extended by the Government. Maruti Suzuki was incorporated with a mission to put India on wheels. A mission where every Indian family could fulfil its dream of owning a car, which we continue to work towards.”