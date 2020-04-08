Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

The Maruti Suzuki Dualjet engine was being tested on the Indian roads from late 2015 and has been fine tuned to meet future emission norms.

Last year, Maruti slipped the 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine under the hood of the Baleno. By virtue, the Toyota Glanza also got it. This year, Maruti Suzuki plonked the engine in the Dzire, thereby giving the sedan an edge over its rivals. After all, the engine comes with an idle start-stop function. While coming to a planned stop, put the gear lever in neutral and lift your foot off the clutch. The engine stops. Push the clutch and the engine restarts, thereby reducing pollution and aiding fuel economy during idle condition.

This 1.2-litre K12C, dual VVT petrol engine makes more power as well as is fuel efficient. Maruti has ensured that there is more thermodynamic efficiency associated with this engine, with two injectors per cylinder (four). These are placed very close to the combustion chamber. The latter itself is now smaller. The compression ratio is higher than the older 1.2-litre engine. There are also redesigned water jackets whereas the coolant route too has been modified. Plus, the pistons have a lower friction. All these technologies together contribute to a far more cleaner running motor along with better fuel economy. While the earlier engine used to return 21.21kmpl in its BS6 avatar, the new one boasts 23.26kmpl with the manual transmission and 24.12kmpl with the AMT.

The big news is that this engine in the wake of the upcoming CAFE 2022 norms, might be used in all the Maruti Suzuki cars. This will be a replacement only for those 1.2-litre K12B engines that can be found under the hood of the Swift, Ignis and WagonR. The 1.5-litre petrol engine also comes with an Integrated Starter Generator and that gives it a torque push in traffic conditions along with start-stop function. As is the case, this engine is now used in the Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and the upcoming S-Cross. We can also safely expect the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine to either be replaced with the 1.2 or be updated with idle start-stop. A slight price hike can be expected with these changes but then the all-prevailing fuel efficiency will be the consolation. The resultant increased power too will be a bonus.

We reached out to Maruti Suzuki for a confirmation or comment on this development. The company’s methodical response was, “We don’t give guidance to future product or technology.”

