Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

Owners of suspected units of Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Baleno will be contacted by authorised Maruti dealerships for a replacement of the faulty part free of cost. A total of 134,885 vehicles have been affected by the recall.

By:Published: July 15, 2020 11:16 AM

Maruti suzu recall, wagonr, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the voluntary recall of two of its popular models – WagonR and Baleno. A total of 134,885 vehicles will be affected by this recall. The specific models are WagonR (1-litre) manufactured between 15 November 2018 and 15 October 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between 8 January 2019 and 4 November 2019. Maruti will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump, replacing the faulty part free of cost. The company’s authorised dealers will contact the owners of these vehicles under the recall campaign in due course of time.

Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Maruti Suzuki websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for WagonR) and www.nexaexperience.com (for Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

In related news, Honda Cars India initiated a big recall last month, bringing in 66,651 cars manufactured in 2018. All of the Honda line-up was recalled – Amaze, Jazz, CR-V, WR-V, BR-V, Brio and the City. Millions of cars around the globe have been affected. Honda has said that the fuel pumps in these cars may contain defective impellers, which will, over time, stop the engine abruptly or prevent it from starting.

Read more: Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

In a latest development earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki rolled out its new subscription-based car lease service. Announcing its tie-up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, Maruti has introduced the car subscription service in its pilot project initially in Gurugram and Bengaluru with a lineup that includes Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena channel and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA retail channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Toyota introduces unique finance schemes for July: Assured buyback, low EMI on Glanza, Innova Crysta

Toyota introduces unique finance schemes for July: Assured buyback, low EMI on Glanza, Innova Crysta

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

MotoGP: HRC to move Alex Marquez to LCR Honda, sign Pol Espargaro for two years 2021 onwards

MotoGP: HRC to move Alex Marquez to LCR Honda, sign Pol Espargaro for two years 2021 onwards

Tata Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology introduced: Helps monitor fuel efficiency, health of trucks

Tata Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology introduced: Helps monitor fuel efficiency, health of trucks

Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 5 million bikes: Access 125, Gixxer amongst higest-selling models

Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 5 million bikes: Access 125, Gixxer amongst higest-selling models