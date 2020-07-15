Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

Owners of suspected units of Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Baleno will be contacted by authorised Maruti dealerships for a replacement of the faulty part free of cost. A total of 134,885 vehicles have been affected by the recall.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the voluntary recall of two of its popular models – WagonR and Baleno. A total of 134,885 vehicles will be affected by this recall. The specific models are WagonR (1-litre) manufactured between 15 November 2018 and 15 October 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between 8 January 2019 and 4 November 2019. Maruti will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump, replacing the faulty part free of cost. The company’s authorised dealers will contact the owners of these vehicles under the recall campaign in due course of time.

Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Maruti Suzuki websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for WagonR) and www.nexaexperience.com (for Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

In related news, Honda Cars India initiated a big recall last month, bringing in 66,651 cars manufactured in 2018. All of the Honda line-up was recalled – Amaze, Jazz, CR-V, WR-V, BR-V, Brio and the City. Millions of cars around the globe have been affected. Honda has said that the fuel pumps in these cars may contain defective impellers, which will, over time, stop the engine abruptly or prevent it from starting.

In a latest development earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki rolled out its new subscription-based car lease service. Announcing its tie-up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, Maruti has introduced the car subscription service in its pilot project initially in Gurugram and Bengaluru with a lineup that includes Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena channel and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA retail channel.

