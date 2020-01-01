December 2019 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 2.4 percent growth as WagonR, Swift offset slowdown

India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a 2.4 percent rise in car sales in the domestic market during the month of December 2019. The company said that this has happened as higher demand for compact models such as New WagonR offset a slump in small cars. In a regulatory filing, Maruti said it sold 1,24,375 vehicles in the domestic market in December as compared to 121,479 vehicles sold in the same month a year back. After including exports and sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM), the firm clocked a 3.9 per cent rise in sales to 133,296 vehicles. Its popular models such as Alto, which are categorised by the company as 'mini' cars, saw sales drop 13.6 per cent to 23,883 pieces.

This was more than offset by a near 28 percent rise in its 'Compact' category cars such as New WagonR, Swift, Celerio and Dzire to 65,673. Mid-sized Ciaz saw a 62.3 per cent drop in sales to 1,786 while utility vehicles such as Gypsy and Ertiga posted a 17.7 per cent rise to 23,808. During April-December, Maruti said its domestic sales were down near 17 per cent at 1.1 million units.

In other news, images of the upcoming Suzuki Ignis facelift have leaked on the web and these seem to be of the international-spec model. The model on sale in India is due for BS6 update and hence, it is likely to get design and styling cues from the same model that has been leaked recently.

