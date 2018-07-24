Maruti Nexa customers can now get Suzuki Connect for Rs 9,999 for 3 years: All you need to know

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has launched its advanced telematics solution 'Suzuki Connect' for its Nexa customers. The new mobile app is available for both, Android and iOS platforms and hence, almost everyone will have an access to it. Customers will first have to subscribe to this online platform to get the benefits. The newly launched Suzuki Connect comes with numerous functions like emergency alerts, preventive maintenance calls, live vehicle status and more in order to offer the maximum information to the customer right at his/her fingertips. The Suzuki Connect also displays information like the nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership, service reminders and service due dates. During an emergency, the Suzuki Connect app comes handy as it offers customer care helpline and 24x7 roadside assistance. Suzuki Connect will be available as an option that a customer can install in his or her car across Nexa dealerships in the country.

On the basis of the customer's driving behaviour, the application also shows information like fuel efficiency, trip time, remaining fuel and more. Not only this, the Suzuki Connect mobile application also gives a driving score to the driver out of 100. As soon as the driver gets behind the steering wheel of his or her car, the score is created from an algorithm based on multiple on-road parameters. The mobile app also features a trip consolidation function in which up to 10 trips of the car can be clubbed for a combined review. This information can help the customers get a deeper understanding of how their car is performing as the driver has stats like average fuel efficiency, cumulative driving score and a lot more.

Watch our Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon comparison review video here:

The app also helps in finding your car in a congested parking and is a 360-degree connected platform with assisted navigation. In terms of maintenance, the app is quite beneficial as it offers info on the battery condition and other real-time problems with troubleshooting. The new Suzuki Connect is currently available for Maruti cars that are sold through the company's Nexa dealership network. These include four models namely Ciaz, Ignis, Baleno and the S-Cross.

Maruti says that 'Suzuki Connect' is developed and rigorously tested in India and is a step towards the development of a comprehensive ecosystem of “Connected Cars”. The company adds that over 2800 technicians have been trained to install the equipment on cars. ‘Suzuki Connect’ utilises a Telematics Control Unit (TCU) that exchanges information through cellular network with a centralised server connected to the Nexa customer care. ‘Suzuki Connect’ can also be configured to send information up to 5 selected users under emergency situations.

‘Suzuki Connect’ has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 9,999 for three-year subscription.