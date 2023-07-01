Maruti June sales steady, cautious about headwinds like higher rates and El Nino in Q2

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,33,027 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month, recording a YoY growth of 8.4 percent. Utility Vehicles (UVs) contributed more than 32 percent to the company’s overall sales.

Maruti’s total passenger vehicle sales for June is up 8 percent to 133,027 vehicles compared to 122,685 cars sold in June last year. However, compared to May sales, this is slightly lower than the 143,708 vehicles sold in May. Production losses in June due to scheduled shutdown is seen as one of the factors responsible for the month-on-month decline.

While Maruti’s overall market share is hovering around 45 percent, the pace of rural growth is around 14% and urban growth remains at 15% in June. The pending bookings are at 65,000 units.

For the first quarter of FY24, Maruti Suzuki sold 414,055 cars up 12 percent from 369,154 vehicles sold in Q1FY23. The company did not give specific guidance for the rest of the quarter but maintained the overall steady outlook and expectation to better the industry average for the full year. Speaking on the sales performance, Maruti Suzuki India’s Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava said, “High interest rates is a key headwind going ahead, especially given the fact that nearly 80 percent sales are through auto loans and the El Nino impact on rural demamd is another worry point, given that about 40% sales for Maruti are from rural areas.”

On the export front, there has been slight reduction in the June numbers at 19,770 vehicles compared to 23,833 cars exported in June last year. For the quarter too, exports are muted at 63,218 vehicles compared to 69,437 cars exported in Q1FY23. Talking about the outlook for the full year, Srivastava added that he expects “exports to cross the FY23 levels and the key export markets include Latin America and the Caribbean region, Middle East and Africa apart from south East Asia.”

