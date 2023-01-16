Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Off-roading specs compared

The all-new 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has recently made its world premiere in India. Here’s how it stacks up against the Mahindra Thar and proves its off-roading prowess.

Maruti Suzuki recently took the wraps off the 5-door version of the Jimny and it has been the talk of the town. The Jimny has been one of the most-anticipated lifestyle SUVs in India and it will directly rival the Mahindra Thar. Here’s how both these SUVs stack up against each other in a specification-based comparison and which one is more capable off the road.

Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Off-road specs

Specification Jimny 5-door Thar 3-door Chassis type Ladder frame Ladder frame Approach angle 36 degree 41.2 degree Departure angle 50 degree 36 degree Ramp break-over angle 24 degree 26.2 degree Wheelbase 2590 mm 2450 mm Ground clearance 210 mm 226 mm Tyre size R15 R16 / R18 Water wading depth 300 mm (3-door) 650 mm

The new 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, as well as the Mahindra Thar 3-door SUVs, is based on a ladder frame chassis. Their approach, departure and ramp break-over angles along with other off-roading credentials are mentioned in the above table. It’s however worth mentioning that the water wading depth of the India-spec 5-door Jimny hasn’t been revealed yet.

Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Powertrains

Specification Jimny 5-door Petrol Thar Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 2.0-litre turbo petrol Power 103 bhp 150 bhp Torque 134 Nm Up to 320 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain 4X4 4X2 / 4X4

The Jimny is offered with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 134 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Mahindra Thar, however, gets two diesel mills and a petrol motor. Its 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine develops 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT/AT. Both these SUVs get 4X4 capabilities and the Thar is now offered with 4X2 as well.

Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price in India

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV are yet to be revealed. It is expected to be launched in May this year and is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh, ex-showroom.

