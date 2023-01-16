scorecardresearch

Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Off-roading specs compared

The all-new 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has recently made its world premiere in India. Here’s how it stacks up against the Mahindra Thar and proves its off-roading prowess.

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Mahindra Thar are hard-core off-road vehicles

Maruti Suzuki recently took the wraps off the 5-door version of the Jimny and it has been the talk of the town. The Jimny has been one of the most-anticipated lifestyle SUVs in India and it will directly rival the Mahindra Thar. Here’s how both these SUVs stack up against each other in a specification-based comparison and which one is more capable off the road. 

jimny off road

Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Off-road specs 

SpecificationJimny 5-doorThar 3-door 
Chassis typeLadder frameLadder frame
Approach angle 36 degree41.2 degree
Departure angle50 degree36 degree
Ramp break-over angle24 degree26.2 degree
Wheelbase2590 mm2450 mm
Ground clearance210 mm226 mm
Tyre sizeR15R16 / R18
Water wading depth300 mm (3-door)650 mm

The new 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, as well as the Mahindra Thar 3-door SUVs, is based on a ladder frame chassis. Their approach, departure and ramp break-over angles along with other off-roading credentials are mentioned in the above table. It’s however worth mentioning that the water wading depth of the India-spec 5-door Jimny hasn’t been revealed yet. 

SpecificationJimny 5-doorPetrol Thar 
Engine1.5-litre NA petrol2.0-litre turbo petrol
Power103 bhp150 bhp
Torque134 NmUp to 320 Nm
Gearbox5-speed MT / 4-speed AT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
Drivetrain4X44X2 / 4X4 

The Jimny is offered with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 134 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Mahindra Thar, however, gets two diesel mills and a petrol motor. Its 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine develops 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT/AT. Both these SUVs get 4X4 capabilities and the Thar is now offered with 4X2 as well.  

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV at Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price in India

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV are yet to be revealed. It is expected to be launched in May this year and is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh, ex-showroom. 

