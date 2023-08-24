Maruti Fronx launches in South Africa with 1.5L NA petrol engine

The SUV to be sold in South Africa gets a single 1.5-litre petrol engine option.

Maruti Suzuki has added Fronx to its list of models that are exported to South Africa. The SUV is available in two variants- GL and GLX. it will be made available in different colour options.

Maruti Fronx: Is it different from one sold in India?

Maruti Fronx that is sold in India is different from export market Fronx. The SUV to be sold in South Africa gets a single 1.5-litre petrol engine option, just like the Baleno made for exports. The same engine comes in action on the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and MPVs like the Ertiga.

It churns out 102 bhp and 138 Nm of torque, the engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Fronx which is ready to be sold in South Africa looks exactly the same as the one made for the Indian market. It will be offered in orange colour as well in South Africa.

The Maruti Suzuki models that have more demand than others in global markets are the Dzire sedan, the Swift, the S-Presso and the Baleno hatchbacks. Towards the end of this year, the Fronx will engender a Toyota derivative namely the Urban Cruiser Taisor.