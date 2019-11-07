Maruti forms JV with Toyota for scrappage centres

Maruti Suzuki will foray into the vehicle dismantling and recycling business through a joint venture with Toyota, further expanding their collaboration in the Indian market. The move is likely to give a boost to the government's upcoming scrappage policy, which will aim at scrapping older vehicles beyond their permitted life cycle so that demand for the new ones is generated. The joint venture will be formed with Toyota Tsusho India, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp, and the resultant entity will be Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Pvt Ltd (MSTI). The JV will set up the first vehicle dismantling unit in Noida with a capacity to handle 2,000 vehicles per month, Maruti said in a statement.

The JV, which will add more such units across India, will be responsible to procure and dismantle end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said the aim is to promote recycling and support in resource optimization and conservation, while using environment-friendly systems and processes. “A team of experts at MSTI will dismantle the vehicles using international technology and global standards,” Ayukawa said.

The ministry of road transport and highways has been for long contemplating a policy for vehicle scrapping to reduce the number of old vehicles and create demand for the new units. However, a lack of registered scrappage centres and little interest from the auto industry had kept the policy in abeyance. However, the government recently said that work on the scrappage policy has finally begun and it may come anytime soon.

Currently, there is only one registered scrappage centre set up by Mahindra and Mahindra in collaboration with MSTC, a government enterprise under the ministry of steel. Toyota and Suzuki already have a tie-up to develop affordable electric and hybrid vehicles for the Indian market. The collaboration was later expanded to vehicle cross-badging, supply of powertrains, joint development of vehicles and exports.