Maruti Eeco 2022 with new engine and 13 variants launched at Rs 5.10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the Eeco van with a new engine with prices starting at Rs 5.10 lakh.

The Eeco comes with new 1.2-litre advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and refreshed interiors. The new engine is claimed to deliver 10 percent more power output of 59.4kW (80.76 PS) @6000rpm and a torque output of 104.4Nm@3000rpm (for petrol variants). Fuel efficiency has gone up by 25% delivering upto 20.20 km/litre, while the S-CNG version boasts of a 29% higher fuel-efficiency and delivers upto 27.05 km/kg.

On the inside, it gets driver-focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air filter (in AC variants), dome lamp with a new battery-saver function among others. In terms of safety, the Eeco comes loaded with more than 11 features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows and reverse parking sensors amongst other.

The new Eeco Cargo petrol variant consists of a flat cargo floor that increases cargo space by 60 litres. The Eeco will be available across 13 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance options.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93% market share in its segment.”

The van will be available in five colour options including Solid White, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Brisk Blue (new), Pearl Midnight Black and Metallic Glistening Grey.