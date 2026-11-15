Maruti drives car exports as rivals lose ground

The automaker accounts for over half of shipments, with SUVs and EVs gaining traction in developed markets

India’s car exports are increasingly riding on Maruti Suzuki, with the country’s largest carmaker offsetting a decline in shipments by most of its rivals. While overall car exports grew just 4% in the April-October period of FY27, Maruti’s overseas dispatches rose 18.25%, taking its share of total exports to more than half.

An analysis of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data shows that car exports from India increased by 20,573 units to 535,195 units in April-October, compared with 514,622 units in the corresponding period last year. Maruti Suzuki exported 280,141 units, against 236,901 units a year earlier. This means exports by the rest of the industry contracted by over 22,600 units, or 8.2%, during the period.

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Maruti now accounts for 52.3% of total car exports, with its volumes more than 2.5 times those of its nearest rival, Hyundai Motor India. Hyundai’s exports declined 3.6% to 111,508 units during the seven-month period. Nissan India’s shipments fell 22.6% to 34,724 units, while Volkswagen India’s declined 13.5% to 24,235 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also reported an 18.6% fall to 17,518 units. The divergence was evident in October as well, when Maruti’s exports jumped 59.2% year-on-year to 49,565 units, accounting for nearly 60% of total car exports of 83,716 units.

Beyond the growth in volumes, Maruti’s export mix is also changing, with SUVs and electric vehicles gaining ground over traditional small cars. Exclusive model-wise export data reviewed by FE shows that the eVitara clocked 39,500 units in January-October 2026, overtaking the Swift at 37,400 units. The Jimny’s exports rose sharply to 77,200 units, already exceeding its full-year CY25 tally of 58,600 units. The Fronx, with 81,500 units, was the largest export model during the period. The shift suggests the company is increasingly tapping demand for higher-value vehicles rather than relying predominantly on entry-level hatchbacks.

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The geographical spread of exports is changing too, with Japan and Western Europe emerging as important growth markets alongside traditional destinations in Latin America and Africa. Speaking during the company’s monthly sales call on November 1, Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki, said cumulative exports during January-October had crossed 420,000 units, surpassing the full-year CY25 figure of 395,000 units. The eVitara has been exported to nearly 50 countries, with the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland among its biggest markets. The Fronx and five-door Jimny are also being shipped to Japan, one of the world’s most demanding automotive markets.