Maruti defers plans to launch electrical vehicle for personal use next year

Maruti Suzuki has deferred plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) next year for personal use, saying lack of infrastructure and government support don’t make it via-ble for consumers and the government’s priority currently is electrifying two-wheelers.

Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava said in order to launch EVs for mass consumption, there has to be an optimum infrastructure and support. “It is not going to be launched commercially for public use at the moment.

here is no government support for it,” Bhargava said on the sidelines of the Q2 results press conference.

The country’s largest car maker had earlier announced plans to launch an electric car based on the WagonR by 2020 and had started testing about 50 units. Now the company wants to continue with the next stage of trials and testing.

“Next year the electric WagonR, which has been introduced as a testing vehicle, will be at a stage which can go to the next stage of trials and testing,” Bhargava said.

Electric cars account for less than 0.5% of the total passenger vehicle market currently, as lack of enough charging infrastructure and high prices continue to keep consumers on the back foot. Manufacturers, however, have been showcasing their products. Bhargava said even the government’s priority on EVs has changed. “Today as far as I have understood, they are giving higher priority to electrifying two-wheelers, cars for personal use don’t have any priority for them. The FAME scheme doesn’t contain subsidy for personal cars,” Bhargava noted.

While Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have the Tigor and e-Verito electric cars which are sold to the government, officials have raised concerns over the range and performance of the vehicles. Hyundai has a premium electric car Kona for personal buyers, priced at around `24 lakh, making it unaffordable for middle-class buyers.

Bhargava also said that for EVs to be successfully sold at a mass scale in India, key components have to be made in India.