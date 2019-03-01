Maruti Ciaz sales decline! Company reports 3.3% decline in passenger car sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported total sales of 148,682 units in February 2019, which includes 139,100 units in the domestic market and 9,582 units of exports. It has been a slow sales period for Maruti for some time now with the manufacturer reporting a 1.3 percent decline in sales at 1,28,338 units in December 2018 as well. India's largest car manufacturer registered an 11.4% growth in its compact vehicle lineup, which is made up of the new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift and Dzire. While these cars collectively sold 65,213 units in February last year. This year the number stood at 72,678.

However, the two of Maruti's best-selling products Alto and old Wagon R saw a decline in sales by 26.7%. The older model of WagonR has now been discontinued. The largest decline in sales in Maruti's product lineup comes from the Ciaz. While Maruti sold 4,897 units of the Ciaz in February last year, this year the number stood at 3,084 units which a decline of 37%.

The utility vehicle segment in Maruti's lineup continued a positive growth compared to the same period last year. The Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, Ertiga and Gypsy collectively sold 21,834 units last month, compared to the 20,324 units sold in February last year.

Now get your Maruti Suzuki car serviced at night with company’s Night Service

The two vans in Maruti's product lineup - Omni and Eeco also registered an increase in sales with a 17.2% growth. Maruti reported a significant increase in sales of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry. While it sold 1,252 units of Super Carry in February last year, the number last month stood at 2,188 units equating to a 74.8% increase.

Total exports for Maruti Suzuki stood at a decline of 19.6% in February this year. With the domestic sales and exports combined, Maruti Suzuki registered a 0.8% decline in total sales in February this year.