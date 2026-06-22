Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch in July with Turbo-Petrol Engine

Refreshed SUV to offer two engine options for the first time, expected to get under-body CNG setup as well, dealers tell FE.

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to give the Brezza its most significant powertrain update since the compact SUV was first launched in 2016, sources tell FE. The refreshed Brezza is expected to go on sale in the latter half of July, featuring subtle design revisions, additional safety equipment and enhanced technology features.

The biggest change, however, will be under the hood. For the first time, the Brezza will be offered with two engine options, according to dealer sources familiar with the development. Dealers also tell FE that inventories of the outgoing model are almost over and existing bookings will be rolled over to the updated model upon launch, depending on unsold stock.

Alongside the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine, Maruti is expected to introduce its heavily localised 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, currently seen on the Fronx, FE can confirm. The move is aimed at improving the SUV’s performance credentials while also helping it qualify for lower taxation applicable to sub-four-metre vehicles powered by petrol engines below 1,200cc.

The current 1.5-litre powertrain is expected to continue, with both petrol and CNG variants remaining on offer. Sources indicate that the CNG version could adopt an underbody tank layout similar to the Victoris, freeing up additional boot space and improving practicality.

The addition of a turbocharged engine is expected to broaden the Brezza’s appeal, particularly among buyers seeking stronger performance without sacrificing reliability or significantly increasing ownership costs. It could also help Maruti strengthen its position in the intensely competitive compact SUV segment, where nearly every mainstream manufacturer now has one or more offerings with multiple powertrain options.

The update comes at a time when the Brezza continues to deliver consistent sales. The SUV has averaged more than 14,500 units a month during FY26 and remains one of Maruti Suzuki’s key volume drivers. The company says the Brezza has consistently featured among India’s top 10 bestselling passenger vehicles over the past decade.

According to JATO Dynamics, the sub-four-metre SUV segment accounted for more than 30 per cent of India’s passenger vehicle sales in 2025, making it the country’s most competitive category. Petrol models accounted for nearly 60 per cent of sales, followed by CNG at over 19 per cent and diesel at around 18 per cent.

While several rivals already offer turbocharged petrol engines, the Brezza’s naturally aspirated 1.5-litre unit has remained focused on efficiency and dependability. However, the larger engine has also resulted in a higher tax incidence compared to sub-1.2-litre petrol rivals. The introduction of the 1.0-litre turbo engine could therefore help Maruti improve both pricing competitiveness and performance appeal in one of India’s most hotly contested segments.