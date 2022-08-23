Maruti has recently launched the all-new 2022 Alto K10 at a starting price of Rs.3.99 lakh, ex-showroom while retaining the older Alto 800 alongside this new model. So let’s take a look at how the hatchback positions itself with one of its competitors, the Renault Kwid 1.0L.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Dimensions
|Dimensions
|2022 Maruti Alto K10
|Renault Kwid
|Length
|3,530 mm
|3,731 mm
|Width
|1,490 mm
|1,579 mm
|Height
|1,520 mm
|1,474 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,380 mm
|2,422 mm
|Ground Clearance
|NA
|184 mm
Renault Kwid excels in length, width and even the wheelbase when compared with the new-gen Maruti Alto K10. At least on paper, the Kwid feels roomier with a bigger wheelbase. It is also wider at 1579mm whereas the Alto measures 1490mm.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Powertrain
|Specs
|2022 Maruti Alto K10
|Renault Kwid 1.0L
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|66 bhp
|67 bhp
|Torque
|89 Nm
|91 Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed MT / AGS
|5-speed MT / AMT
|ARAI Mileage
|24.90 kmpl – AGS
24.39 kmpl – MT
|21.7 kmpl – MT
22 kmpl – AMT
Under the hood, the new Alto K10 is powered by the same engine that does duty on the S-Presso, the K10C, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor. It produces 66 bhp of power with a peak torque of 89 Nm. In comparison, the Renault Kwid’s 1.0-litre mill gets a little more power and torque at 67bhp and 91Nm respectively.
Both the cars get a five-speed manual transmission as standard and AMT (AGS with Maruti) as an option. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Alto K10 is at 24.90 kmpl for the AGS and 24.35 kmpl for the MT. The Renault Kwid with the 5-speed manual claims 21.7 kmpl and with AMT, the promised figure is 22 kmpl.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Prices
The 1.0-litre petrol unit of the Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 6.09 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and the standard warranty on the Kwid is 2 years or 50,000 km, whichever is at the earliest.
However, the price of the new Alto K10 begins from Rs 3.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and the standard warranty on the Alto K10 is at 2 years or 40,000 km, whichever is at the earliest.