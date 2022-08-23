Both the cars get a five-speed manual transmission as standard and AMT as an option. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Alto K10 sticks to 24.90 kmpl for the AGS and 24.35 kmpl for the MT. The 1.0L motor of the Renault Kwid paired to 5-speed MT delivers 21.7 kmpl and with AMT, the figures stick to 22 kmpl.

Maruti has recently launched the all-new 2022 Alto K10 at a starting price of Rs.3.99 lakh, ex-showroom while retaining the older Alto 800 alongside this new model. So let’s take a look at how the hatchback positions itself with one of its competitors, the Renault Kwid 1.0L.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Dimensions

Dimensions 2022 Maruti Alto K10 Renault Kwid Length 3,530 mm 3,731 mm Width 1,490 mm 1,579 mm Height 1,520 mm 1,474 mm Wheelbase 2,380 mm 2,422 mm Ground Clearance NA 184 mm

Renault Kwid excels in length, width and even the wheelbase when compared with the new-gen Maruti Alto K10. At least on paper, the Kwid feels roomier with a bigger wheelbase. It is also wider at 1579mm whereas the Alto measures 1490mm.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Powertrain

Specs 2022 Maruti Alto K10 Renault Kwid 1.0L Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Power 66 bhp 67 bhp Torque 89 Nm 91 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / AGS 5-speed MT / AMT ARAI Mileage 24.90 kmpl – AGS

24.39 kmpl – MT 21.7 kmpl – MT

22 kmpl – AMT

Under the hood, the new Alto K10 is powered by the same engine that does duty on the S-Presso, the K10C, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor. It produces 66 bhp of power with a peak torque of 89 Nm. In comparison, the Renault Kwid’s 1.0-litre mill gets a little more power and torque at 67bhp and 91Nm respectively.

Both the cars get a five-speed manual transmission as standard and AMT (AGS with Maruti) as an option. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Alto K10 is at 24.90 kmpl for the AGS and 24.35 kmpl for the MT. The Renault Kwid with the 5-speed manual claims 21.7 kmpl and with AMT, the promised figure is 22 kmpl.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Prices

The 1.0-litre petrol unit of the Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 6.09 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and the standard warranty on the Kwid is 2 years or 50,000 km, whichever is at the earliest.

However, the price of the new Alto K10 begins from Rs 3.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and the standard warranty on the Alto K10 is at 2 years or 40,000 km, whichever is at the earliest.