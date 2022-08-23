scorecardresearch

Maruti AltoK10 vs Renault Kwid: Price and spec comparison

Written by Arushi Rawat
Updated:
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Top 5 things you need to know

Maruti has recently launched the all-new 2022 Alto K10 at a starting price of Rs.3.99 lakh, ex-showroom while retaining the older Alto 800 alongside this new model. So let’s take a look at how the hatchback positions itself with one of its competitors, the Renault Kwid 1.0L.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Dimensions

Dimensions2022 Maruti Alto K10Renault Kwid
Length3,530 mm3,731 mm
Width1,490 mm1,579 mm
Height1,520 mm1,474 mm
Wheelbase2,380 mm2,422 mm
Ground ClearanceNA184 mm

Renault Kwid excels in length, width and even the wheelbase when compared with the new-gen Maruti Alto K10. At least on paper, the Kwid feels roomier with a bigger wheelbase. It is also wider at 1579mm whereas the Alto measures 1490mm.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Powertrain

Specs2022 Maruti Alto K10Renault Kwid 1.0L
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
Power66 bhp67 bhp
Torque89 Nm91 Nm
Transmission5-speed MT / AGS5-speed MT / AMT
ARAI Mileage24.90 kmpl – AGS
24.39 kmpl – MT		21.7 kmpl – MT
22 kmpl – AMT

Under the hood, the new Alto K10 is powered by the same engine that does duty on the S-Presso, the K10C, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor. It produces 66 bhp of power with a peak torque of 89 Nm. In comparison, the Renault Kwid’s 1.0-litre mill gets a little more power and torque at 67bhp and 91Nm respectively.

Both the cars get a five-speed manual transmission as standard and AMT (AGS with Maruti) as an option. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Alto K10 is at 24.90 kmpl for the AGS and 24.35 kmpl for the MT. The Renault Kwid with the 5-speed manual claims 21.7 kmpl and with AMT, the promised figure is 22 kmpl.

new maruti suzuki alto vs renault kwid comparison

2022 Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L – Prices

The 1.0-litre petrol unit of the Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 6.09 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and the standard warranty on the Kwid is 2 years or 50,000 km, whichever is at the earliest.

However, the price of the new Alto K10 begins from Rs 3.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi and the standard warranty on the Alto K10 is at 2 years or 40,000 km, whichever is at the earliest.

