Maruti Suzuki Electric Wagon R sighted: 150 km range, India launch in 2020!

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R continues to undergo test runs in Delhi-NCR. The vehicle has been recently snapped testing on the Delhi Gurugram expressway. Last year, Maruti Suzuki flagged off 50 electric vehicle prototypes for testing and these can be seen hovering silently in Delhi and Gurugram. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric car will come with LED headlamps up front and the same tall boy design as the Wagon R. The car also gets LED tail lamps and these have been fitted on the rear bumper. In terms of design, Maruti's first ever electric car takes inspiration from the Suzuki Solio that is on sale in the international markets. Some reports on the internet suggest that the upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R will have a range of close to 150 km. The vehicle might also get a fast charging feature to offer convenience to the customers.

Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R to get LED headlamps

In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R is expected to get safety features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and airbags. Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R was showcased for the first time in India at the MOVE 2018 summit last year. The company might use a different name for its upcoming electric car and hence, it might not come with a Wagon R badging. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been one of the key players for the company for years now and the affordable family car has contributed significantly to the company's growth.

Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R rear

It would be too early at present to comment on the pricing of the Maruti Suzuki electric Wagon R. However, the new electric Wagon R will be one of the most affordable electric cars to be on sale in India and is expected to come with a competitive price tag. Maruti's first ever EV is slated for India launch in the year 2020. More details on the upcoming Maruti electric car to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

Image Source: Motorscribes - Instagram