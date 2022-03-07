March 2022 Honda car discounts: Honda City gets rebate of up to Rs. 35,000

Here is how you can save by buying a Honda car this month as the Japanese brand is offering some lucrative deals across its Indian model line-up.

FY21 will be over soon, and the fight to post big numbers on the sales chart in the last month of the current financial year is already on. Hence, Honda Cars India Ltd. is offering massive discounts on its line-up. The company currently sells 5 cars in the Indian market – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City 4th-gen, and City 5th-gen. So read on to find out how much you can save by getting home a Honda vehicle this month.

Honda Amaze

One of the best-selling models in the company’s Indian line-up remains its sub-4m compact sedan – Amaze. Honda is currently offering it with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000. The Honda Amaze is available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Honda City 4th-gen

The fourth-generation Honda City is still on sale with offers of up to Rs. 20,000. The deal includes a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, exchange benefit of Rs. 7,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. The 4th-gen Honda City is on sale with a 1.5L petrol motor only, which is claimed to deliver a mileage of 17.14 kmpl.

Honda City 5th-gen

The new 5th-gen City is the best-selling model of the Japanese carmaker in the country. The brand is also offering benefits on its purchase this month. A cash benefit of Rs. 10,000 is applicable on buying the 5th-gen Honda City, along with an Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 8,000 corporate discount. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is further applicable, and if you plan to exchange a Honda car, the exchange bonus increases by another Rs. 7,000.

Honda Jazz

The company’s premium hatchback – Jazz is also on sale with offers of up to Rs. 33,158 this month. It is available with Rs. 4,000 corporate discount, Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus, Rs. 10,000 upfront cash discount, and Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus. However, if the vehicle to be exchanged is a Honda product, another Rs. 7,000 will be cut off from the Jazz’s ex-showroom price.

Honda WR-V

Honda’s take on the sub-4m compact SUVs is in the form of WR-V. Based on the Jazz, the WR-V is currently on sale with discounts going up to Rs. 26,000. The deal comprises an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, and Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000.

