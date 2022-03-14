March 2022 discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering crazy deals on its line-up

Here’s how much you can save by buying a Maruti Suzuki car this month. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 39,000 on its offerings in the form of cash benefits, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

India is ready to celebrate the festival of Holi this month. It is anticipated to bring big numbers to automakers’ sales charts. Hence, carmakers are extending discounts on new purchases made this month. The country’s largest automaker – Maruti Suzuki, is also offering great deals on its product line-up. Read on to know how much you can save by getting home a Maruti Suzuki car in March this year.

Maruti Suzuki Arena March 2022 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The most-affordable hatchback of the company – Maruti Suzuki Alto can be bought with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and an upfront cash benefit that goes up to Rs. 10,000. In total, discounts of around Rs. 28,000 can be availed on the purchase of Maruti Suzuki Alto this month.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The minuscule SUV – S-Presso is in the same range as the Alto. A direct cash benefit on petrol-manual trims of the S-Presso is available, which goes up to Rs. 15,000. Also, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs. 3,000 is also applicable on the S-Presso this month.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Eeco extend up to Rs. 28,000 in total. The deal includes Rs. 3,000 corporate benefit, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 10,000 cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Needless to say, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR doesn’t need any offers as such. It is one of the best-selling cars in the country today. However, a total discount of Rs. 39,000 is applicable on its purchase this month. The offer includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The company’s newest product in the Arena chain – Celerio, can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The cash benefit on the purchase of Swift is up to Rs. 15,000, whereas a fixed exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also applicable on the purchase. Another benefit of Rs. 3,000 can be availed in the form of a corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan from the stable of the country’s largest automaker is on sale with discounts totaling up to Rs. 23,000 this month. The deal includes a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling sub-4m compact SUVs in the country. Buying one this month might help you save up to Rs. 17,500 on its ex-showroom price. The company is offering it with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, cash benefit of Rs. 5,000, and a Rs. 2,500 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa March 2022 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the most affordable vehicle in the company’s Nexa chain of outlets. However, it is also available with interesting discounts going up to Rs. 32,000. The offer comprises Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 20,000 cash benefit, and Rs. 2,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The C-segment sedan can also be bought with an upfront cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. Furthermore, a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000 can also be availed on purchasing the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz this month.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

On the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, discounts include a cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000.

No Discounts

Discounts on the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno are not announced yet. Moreover, the company is not offering any discount whatsoever on its S-CNG range. Select models like the Ertiga and XL6 are also kept away from discounts.

