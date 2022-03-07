March 2022 car discounts: Up to Rs. 85,000 off on Tata Harrier & Rs. 25,000 rebate on Tata Nexon

Here are the complete details about discounts that are being offered on purchasing a Tata Motors’ car this month. Read on for model-wise deals and offers.

Tata Motors is consistently holding on to the position of the third-largest carmaker in the country. The company is giving a tough fight to the South Korean brand – Hyundai, and it even took away the second spot from Hyundai in December last year. The indigenous brand is offering some crazy deals this month on its line-up that includes the Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, and Punch. The company also sells two EVs in our market – Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Sadly, no discount is being offered on the electrified models. Similarly, the Punch is also kept away from any discounts whatsoever.

Tata Safari

The flagship SUV of the company is currently available only with a diesel engine and in a multitude of variants and editions. This month, the brand is also offering the Safari with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. In case it is an MY2021 example, discounts extend to Rs. 60,000. The company is not offering a corporate discount on the purchase of Safari this month.

Tata Harrier

The mid-size SUV of the homegrown carmaker – Harrier, can be bought with massive offers this month. Like the Safari, Harrier is also available with discounts extending to Rs. 60,000. It includes a cash benefit of Rs. 20,000. For the MY2022 models, the cash benefit will not be offered. Interestingly, a corporate discount of Rs. 25,000 is also available on getting home a Harrier this month.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is the best-selling model of the home-grown brand. Also, it was the best-selling SUV in the country last month. Talking about discounts, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is applicable on the diesel trims of the Nexon. However, it is only applicable on the purchase of MY2021 models. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is available for petrol grades of the Nexon, whereas the diesel variant gets Rs. 10,000 off.

Tata Altroz

As of now, no cash benefit or exchange bonus is being offered on the Altroz. Nevertheless, corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the i-Turbo variants, whereas the naturally-aspirated petrol trims get Rs. 7,500 corporate discount.

Tata Tiago

Benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 are available on buying a Tiago this month. The offer includes a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, along with other offers totalling Rs. 20,000. If an MY2021 example is bought, another Rs. 5,000 can be struck off the Tiago’s ex-showroom price.

Tata Tigor

Purchasing a Tata Tigor this month can help you save up to Rs. 35,000. The compact sedan is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, along with other benefits of up to Rs. 20,000. On buying the 2021-make example, these benefits extend up to Rs. 25,000.

