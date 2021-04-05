March 2021 car sales: Tata, Mahindra register 400% yearly growth due to Nexon, Bolero

Other automakers too have registered good yearly growth though the fact that the last year was marred by uncertainty and the beginning of a lockdown, isn't lost on many.

The auto industry seems to have finally come out of its low sales phase. Most of the companies have registered good sales numbers as well as growth when compared to the pandemic year. Well, we might be saying all this a bit too early. Maharashtra is getting ready for a lockdown again and with many being instructed to work from home, the scenario might change. However, if we were to revel in the present, on a yearly basis, the biggest gainer is Volkswagen. The German brand sold 2,025 vehicles in March 2021 compared to the 131 last year. The growth percentage has been recorded at 1445 per cent. That is a four-digit growth buoyed by the newer range of vehicles. On a monthly basis though the decline has been by 7.4 per cent. FCA which sold 1,360 cars last month recorded a growth of 734 per cent. On the monthly term, it registered 23 per cent growth.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nissan India did much better than the both of the aforementioned companies put together. The Japanese brand which floundered in the last couple of years now seems to be back on track with a single product bringing in the moolah – Magnite. The SUV is quite feature-rich and with its help, the brand managed to move 4,012 units thereby posting 386 per cent growth. Renault, on the other hand, moved 12,356 cars posting a growth of 278 per cent. If you’re wondering where the biggies are, then they are right there but since they all have been more or less consistently moving cars at a higher pace, the growth isn’t that much. Tata Motors is one of the biggest gainers out there though.

Also Read Lesser known reasons why cars/bikes get costlier

The home-grown brand registered more than 422 per cent sales growth on a yearly basis. Last month, it sold 29,655 cars and the monthly growth was more than eight per cent. Mahindra too grew by more than 400 per cent. The SUV-maker sold 16,643 cars last month, gaining a monthly growth of 8.2 per cent. The sales growth for both the manufacturers has been on an uptick due to the high demand for Nexon, Tiago as well as the Bolero range of vehicles.

MG Motor too did quite well with a growth of 264 per cent on a yearly basis. The British brand sold 5,528 cars last month, its higher ever since it set foot in the country. Another new entrant, Kia Motors, managed to move 19,100 units thereby making it the fourth largest in the country in terms of sales. The growth on a yearly basis was by 122 per cent. Maruti Suzuki sold 1.46 lakh cars whereas Hyundai moved 52,600 units thereby registering a yearly growth of 91.8 per cent and 100 per cent respectively. Both the brands will tip their hats to hatchbacks like the Swift, i20, WagonR and Baleno for increasing the sales numbers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.