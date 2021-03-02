March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

Renault India is trying hard to regain its lost position on the chart. The new Renault India Kiger is expected to bring in more sales.

By:Updated: Mar 02, 2021 4:17 PM

The car discounts, to sustain the momentum, have spilled over to March 2021. Renault India is trying hard to regain its lost position on the chart. The new Renault India Kiger is expected to bring in more sales. Precisely why it is not a part of these discount charts. Instead, the other three cars, Renault Triber, Duster as well as Kwid get discounts. On the new Renault Duster, the company is offering up to Rs 75,000 discount. This is on the 1.3-litre turbo version. Exchange benefits of Rs 30,000 are available on the RxS and RxZ versions. On the RxS MT as well as CVT variants, Renault India is offering Rs 30,000 cash discount. There is also a loyalty benefit of Rs 15,000 available. The loyalty benefit includes exchange benefit with a Renault car or cash discount if buying an additional model.

If a customer already has a Renault Duster and is buying any variant of the turbo, then he or she gets an Easy Care Package which gives them three years or 50,000km annual maintenance contract. Corporate discounts of up to Rs 30,000 too are being offered to eligible customers. On the RxE version, customers also get Rs 20,000 loyalty benefits. On the 1.5-litre version, exchange benefits similar to that of the turbo are being given. However, no cash discount is being given on any of the trims. On the Renault Kwid, Rs 20,000 cash discount is being offered on 2020-make versions whereas the ’21 made models get Rs 10,000 off. Exchange as well as loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 are also offered depending on variants.

On the popular Renault Triber, dealers are giving customers benefits of up to Rs 60,000. This includes Rs 30,000 on AMT versions, Rs 20,000 off on 2020-made vehicles and Rs 15,000 off on ’21 cars. An exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 loyalty benefits are also been given.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

Unseen reasons for the fall in women’s labour force participation in India

Unseen reasons for the fall in women’s labour force participation in India

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates