March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

Renault India is trying hard to regain its lost position on the chart. The new Renault India Kiger is expected to bring in more sales.

The car discounts, to sustain the momentum, have spilled over to March 2021. Renault India is trying hard to regain its lost position on the chart. The new Renault India Kiger is expected to bring in more sales. Precisely why it is not a part of these discount charts. Instead, the other three cars, Renault Triber, Duster as well as Kwid get discounts. On the new Renault Duster, the company is offering up to Rs 75,000 discount. This is on the 1.3-litre turbo version. Exchange benefits of Rs 30,000 are available on the RxS and RxZ versions. On the RxS MT as well as CVT variants, Renault India is offering Rs 30,000 cash discount. There is also a loyalty benefit of Rs 15,000 available. The loyalty benefit includes exchange benefit with a Renault car or cash discount if buying an additional model.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If a customer already has a Renault Duster and is buying any variant of the turbo, then he or she gets an Easy Care Package which gives them three years or 50,000km annual maintenance contract. Corporate discounts of up to Rs 30,000 too are being offered to eligible customers. On the RxE version, customers also get Rs 20,000 loyalty benefits. On the 1.5-litre version, exchange benefits similar to that of the turbo are being given. However, no cash discount is being given on any of the trims. On the Renault Kwid, Rs 20,000 cash discount is being offered on 2020-make versions whereas the ’21 made models get Rs 10,000 off. Exchange as well as loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 are also offered depending on variants.

On the popular Renault Triber, dealers are giving customers benefits of up to Rs 60,000. This includes Rs 30,000 on AMT versions, Rs 20,000 off on 2020-made vehicles and Rs 15,000 off on ’21 cars. An exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 loyalty benefits are also been given.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.