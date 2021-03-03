Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

While the flagship models like the Honda Civic as well as the CR-V have now been discontinued, other cars like the Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz are still available on sale.

Honda Car India Limited registered good sales last month. The brand is pushing its cars with heavy discounts. While the flagship models like the Honda Civic as well as the CR-V have now been discontinued, other cars like the Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz are still there. On all the Honda Amaze variants, customers stand to get up to Rs 26,998 off. This includes cash benefits of Rs 10,000. Accessories worth Rs 11,998 are optional – either one can the discount or these accessories. If one wants to exchange their existing car, then one can get an additional Rs 15,000 off. On the special edition Amaze, cash discount of Rs 7,000 or the aforementioned discount benefit can be availed. On the Honda WR-V, up to Rs 32,527 is on offer. This includes a cash benefit of Rs 15,000 or free accessories worth Rs 17,527. The Rs 15,000 exchange benefit too can be availed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition, customers will get up to Rs 25,000 off. A cash discount of Rs 10,000 as well as exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered. On the new Honda Jazz, customers get up to Rs 32,248 off. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 or free accessories amounting to Rs 17,248. A discount benefit of Rs 15,000 is also on offer. If you already have a Honda car at home, the dealership will give you Rs 6,000 loyalty benefit as well as additional Rs 10,000 on exchange.

Also Read Discounts on Renault cars this March

There is no news on what new models Honda will get to the Indian car market. The recently unveiled Honda HR-V will make great business sense. However, the complexity of the new platform and the investment involved might not make it feasible at the moment. A proper compact, sub-4m SUV will also make for an interesting proposition but globally, Honda doesn’t have anything to bring to the Indian market. Keep watching this space for updates on Honda Car India’s plans.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.