March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

Car discounts are the in-thing for many manufacturers. Ford India, which registered a decline in sales last month, however doesn’t subscribe to the thought. The American carmaker has announced its share of discounts. However, there are no outright cash benefits to someone buying the car. This being said, individual dealerships, depending on the stock with them are giving away cash discounts too. These include benefits of up to Rs 30,000 off on a Ford Aspire sedan. On top of it, there are exchange benefits of Rs 20,000. This though varies and if one is looking to exchange their older Ford car for a new Aspire, then this is valid. If not, then only Rs 7,000 exchange bonus will be provided. If you’re a corporate customer then an additional Rs 5,000 off can be bargained. There are no discounts being offered on the mighty Ford Endeavour.

This being said, if a dealer has an Endeavour lying around from last month or two, then customers can definitely haggle for a discount. Even the Ford Freestyle has the same benefits – Rs 20,000 exchange bonus if its a Ford car or lesser if its another make. These same discounts are applicable on the popular Ford EcoSport. Speaking of which, the Ford EcoSport has a new variant lined up. It is called the SE. The Ford EcoSport SE will miss out on the rear-mounted spare tyre and instead will have it inside the boot. The spare wheel might also be placed below the floor. Ford India has been teasing this model from sometime and it is but natural that the launch could happen this week or next.

There will be no changes in the powertrain or other aspects of this EcoSport. Ford India is looking out for a new hit formula as presently the sales aren’t that encouraging for the existing models.

