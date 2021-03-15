March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh off on Volkswagen Vento, Polo

A cash benefit of Rs 69,000 is being offered on the Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus AT model. Its manual counterpart in the meanwhile gets a higher Rs 1.38 lakh off.

Volkswagen India may have seen an upsurge as far as sales are considered, last month. To maintain the momentum, the company has ensured that it keeps the discounts on its popular cars, rolling. The Volkswagen Vento, for example, gets Rs 1.78 lakh off. A cash benefit of Rs 69,000 is being offered on the Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus AT model. Its manual counterpart in the meanwhile gets a higher Rs 1.38 lakh off. On top of it, if you are exchanging your older car or have an existing VW vehicle then you get an additional Rs 40,000 off. The Volkswagen Vento comes with a single 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. A 6-speed manual or an automatic can be paired with this engine. The Volkswagen Polo hatchback is offered with two engine options – 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and the aforementioned TSI.

With the naturally aspirated motor, there is only a 5-speed manual available whereas with the other motor, the same options as the Vento are being given. Even on the Polo, Volkswagen customers will get benefits. On certain trims, VW dealers are offering more than Rs 50,000 cash discount whereas the loyalty or exchange bonuses are a tad lower on the Polo at Rs 30,000. One can check more with their nearest dealer about these offers.

On the launch front, Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce the 5-seater Tiguan and the Taigun SUVs in the Indian market. This approach has yielded big for the brand with its SUVW strategy. Even the CBU T-Roc, with its high pricing, has found many new homes. Volkswagen has got in the 2021 edition now with a slightly higher price tag – Rs 21.3 lakh, ex-showroom. Coming back to the Taigun, its an all-new product that is being developed by the German brand. Skoda also has its Kushaq unveiling in a couple of days.

