March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

On a select few cars in its range, Hyundai India is offering discounts in the month of March 2021. These discounts are a collective of exchange, cash as well as loyalty bonus. These benefits run till this month-end. Apart from that, depending on your profession or where you work, there are additional benefits in the name of corporate discount. The highest discount is on the very capable Hyundai Kona electric car – up to Rs 1.5 lakh off. Let’s go in the ascending order of discounts then. The entry-level car in the Hyundai portfolio, the Santro, is available with a discount of Rs 50,000. The outright cash benefit is of Rs 30,000 on certain trims whereas on the Era it is only 20,000. If one were to exchange their car, then an additional Rs 15,000 is offered. There is also the corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

The next up is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. If you were wondering where the Grand i10 is, then it has been discontinued. The Nios customer gets up to Rs 60,000 off on the car and this includes a cash discount of Rs 45,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. This is valid for both petrol as well as diesel engines. The Hyundai Aura gets a slightly higher Rs 70,000 off. The outright cash benefit is of Rs 50,000. The exchange bonus is of Rs 15,000 whereas Rs 5,000 additional can be obtained via corporate discount.

On the Hyundai Elantra, for both petrol and diesel engine options, the company dealers are offering Rs 1 lakh discount. The cash benefit here is for Rs 70,000 whereas for those looking for an exchange, an additional Rs 30,000 is offered. On the Hyundai Kona EV, customers stand to get Rs 1.5 lakh off. The benefits of an EV are multi-fold and hence this should be the best of the lot. There are no other discounts on hot-selling cars like the Hyundai i20, Verna, Creta, Venue and Tucson.

