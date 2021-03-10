March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

These discounts are a collective of exchange, cash as well as a loyalty bonus. These benefits run till this month-end and can be availed at all Hyundai dealerships in India.

By:March 10, 2021 11:09 AM

On a select few cars in its range, Hyundai India is offering discounts in the month of March 2021. These discounts are a collective of exchange, cash as well as loyalty bonus. These benefits run till this month-end. Apart from that, depending on your profession or where you work, there are additional benefits in the name of corporate discount. The highest discount is on the very capable Hyundai Kona electric car – up to Rs 1.5 lakh off. Let’s go in the ascending order of discounts then. The entry-level car in the Hyundai portfolio, the Santro, is available with a discount of Rs 50,000. The outright cash benefit is of Rs 30,000 on certain trims whereas on the Era it is only 20,000. If one were to exchange their car, then an additional Rs 15,000 is offered. There is also the corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

The next up is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. If you were wondering where the Grand i10 is, then it has been discontinued. The Nios customer gets up to Rs 60,000 off on the car and this includes a cash discount of Rs 45,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. This is valid for both petrol as well as diesel engines. The Hyundai Aura gets a slightly higher Rs 70,000 off. The outright cash benefit is of Rs 50,000. The exchange bonus is of Rs 15,000 whereas Rs 5,000 additional can be obtained via corporate discount.

On the Hyundai Elantra, for both petrol and diesel engine options, the company dealers are offering Rs 1 lakh discount. The cash benefit here is for Rs 70,000 whereas for those looking for an exchange, an additional Rs 30,000 is offered. On the Hyundai Kona EV, customers stand to get Rs 1.5 lakh off. The benefits of an EV are multi-fold and hence this should be the best of the lot. There are no other discounts on hot-selling cars like the Hyundai i20, Verna, Creta, Venue and Tucson.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black, Rocket 3 GT Triple Black limited editions unveiled: Here's what's new!

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

Volvo XC40 Recharge bookings to open in India in June: All-electric luxury SUV deliveries in October

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

World's highest hill climb on KTM 390 Adventure: Ashish Raorane sets record from Batal to Kunzum La

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Car rental, leasing gets more convenient! Avis CARe launched with roadside assistance, legal assistance and more

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 India prices leaked: To cost more than Kawasaki Ninja 1000

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype