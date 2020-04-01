March 2020 car sales: Kia Motors registers 8,583 unit sales, Seltos cumulative sales cross 80,000 units!

With the global pandemic and countrywide lockdown, Kia Motors India announced that it had stopped its wholesale billings on March 16th 2020 in order to avoid unnecessary unsold inventory at its dealerships.

By:Updated: April 1, 2020 7:41:04 PM

Kia Motors has announced its sales numbers for the month of March 2020. The company said in a press statement that it has sold 8,583 units last month including 7,466 units of the Seltos alone. Kia Motors currently has only two vehicles on sale in India with the other one being the Carnival luxury MPV that found 1,117 homes last month. With robust figures, the company has managed to retain the third position in terms of sales. The Kia Seltos became the highest selling SUV in India for the third time in a row. Launched in India in the month of August 2019, Kia Seltos has registered a total sales of 81,784 units till now. Kia Motors says that it has exported 2,585 units last month.

With the global pandemic and countrywide lockdown, Kia Motors India announced that it had stopped its wholesale billings on March 16th, 2020 in order to avoid unnecessary unsold inventory at its dealerships. The company is quite optimistic about the sales of the Seltos and Carnival after the lockdown lifts. Keeping in mind the present situation, Kia Motors has announced the extension of its free service period by two months. During this time period, all Kia outlets are available on call and are accessible for all their requirements through Kia’s various digital channels.

Previously, in the month of February 2020, Kia Motors India announced the highest ever monthly sales with 15,644 units. This includes an impressive 14,024 units of the Kia Seltos along with 1,620 units of the Carnival MPV. With this, Kia Motors’ monthly sales saw a growth of 1.3 percent in February 2020 compared to January 2020. The Coronavirus outbreak in India has put multiple sectors on the backseat and this is applicable to the auto sector as well. Companies have announced shutdowns at their production facilities and corporate offices keeping in mind the alarming situation. The lockdown is currently slated to lift on 14th April.

