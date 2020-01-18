Maps and safe driving: How HERE technologies aims at making driving safer!

The new Ford Puma (the vehicle isn’t available in India) can enable a safer driving experience thanks to new Local Hazard Information powered by HERE Hazard Warnings. The service, HERE Technologies said, delivers drivers important targeted information about potential road hazards, accidents and hazardous driving conditions. They are created from sensors onboard of millions of connected vehicles, and not by a driver’s manual input the company said in a statement.

HERE Hazard Warnings is part of the Connected Vehicle Services suite from HERE Technologies. These are the first services on the market for intelligent and connected vehicle technology which aggregate anonymised high quality, rich and real-time sensor data from connected cars of different vehicle brands. Ford of Europe is also now giving HERE access to traffic-related sensor data from its fleet of connected vehicles for enhanced safety, further expanding the dataset HERE can utilise for the development of these services.

HERE transforms this data into safety-relevant information for drivers and passengers via its location platform. Drivers can receive it with low latency through a car’s instrument cluster or its head-up display unit. In the case of Ford, the functionality is enabled by the FordPass Connect on-board modem through which drivers can receive Local Hazard Information (even without embedded navigation on the multimedia system) either as a background warning or as an urgent pop-up.

The sensor data that Ford vehicles contribute will further enhance the safety of all drivers using our Connected Vehicle Services, built on the HERE platform, said Jørgen Behrens, SVP & head of Applications at HERE Technologies.

In a world where there is so much available data, it is becoming important to find smart new ways of applying it to improve the lives of our customers, said Peter Geffers, manager, Connected Vehicles, Ford of Europe. HERE Hazard Warnings delivers safety-relevant information and warnings based on car sensor data on accidents; broken down vehicles; slippery roads; heavy rain; and fog and reduced visibility.

HERE receives sensor data for HERE Hazard Warnings and its other connected vehicle services like HERE Real-Time Traffic and HERE Road Signs from more than 2 million connected cars on the road. As more manufacturers like Ford contribute sensor data to HERE, HERE expects this number to grow over time. Prior to publishing a hazard warning, HERE ensures that a certain quality threshold is reached through one or multiple hazard indication messages.