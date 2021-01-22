Man steals Lamborghini as Christmas present: Black Urus SUV still missing

Toronto Police is looking for a stolen black Lamborghini Urus. The 600hp SUV was rented out and never returned after Christmas.

It is reported that a Toronto Police are searching for a stolen black Lamborghini. The police force in Toronto has stated that the Lamborghini SUV was rented by an individual on Boxing Day 2020 (the day after Christmas). But the vehicle was never returned and is still missing. The Toronto Police Service report states that the vehicle was picked up on December 26, 2020. Soon after leaving the rental lot, its GPS tracker was disabled. The stolen vehicle has been in the wind with no trace ever since.

The vehicle is question is a Lamborghini Urus which costs more than $200,000 in Canada. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It develops 641hp and 850Nm of torque. The super-SUV capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in just 3.6 seconds. No wonder the individual was able to get away so quickly! But, it is being reported that the Toronto Police is reaching out to amateur car-spotters in the area to help locate the vehicle.

The authorities have released information including the vehicle’s licence plate number — CSB B761. Additional description of the vehicle includes that it is a 2019 model year black Lamborghini Urus with a red interior and black wheels. If you live in Canada and have information about the vehicle, do reach out to the local authorities to help them in their search.

In 2020, a news report came about regarding a man in Florida who bought a Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 2.4 crore with coronavirus relief fund. But another adorable story came to light when a 5-year-old boy in Utah had stolen his mother’s car to go and buy a Lamborghini equipped with full $3 (~Rs 227) in his wallet. Following the report, a kind Lamborghini owner decided to give that same boy a ride in his Lamborghini.

