Man in Nigeria buries father in a brand-new BMW SUV: Here’s what happened

Queen Elizabeth II had once said Grief is the price we pay for love but now a Nigerian man has taken this a step ahead and has honoured his father by burying him in a brand-new BMW SUV instead of a coffin and created a stir on social media. The images of the pallbearers along with the BMW being buried went viral. Reports also show them guiding down logs into position and then the logs were pulled out to drop the BMW SUV.

NAIJ identifies the man as Azubuike, chose the German luxury SUV as it was his father's dream to own and drive in one. Social media went bonkers over this particular funeral and the comments ranged from appreciating the Azubuike to the thought that the BMW SUV will not stay in the grave for a long time. However, this is not the first time such bizarre funeral has taken place. Reports confirm that in 2015 a man buried his mother in her favourite car that happened to be a Hummer.

It should also be noted that Many Nigerians were unhappy about burying his father with a car and expressed its anger on Facebook. Many say that he is making a mockery of his father and several others said that he should have used this money for development of his village.

Top Social Media comments:

1. Why didn't he buy him while he was still alive?? Show off njee, if I was the Dad ne ko mo pokela??? I was gonna turn into *Leselo a ko rule' ko basong otle faah* - carrolchaby

2. So silly, that 'coffin' was dug up hours later by thieves, and the body was probably just chucked back in a hole...shame - J Linda

3. Why not give the money to the village people or go back and take the car if any can, this is meaningless,he is gone and he is gone or gives the villagers good water to drink - Jf Ogbonna

