Bizzare! Man arrested for drink and drive finds out his stomach makes alcohol

A 46-year-old man in North Carolina was caught due to drink and drive offense but later found innocent and the reason will shock you. Later, it was found that the man was not drunk and instead, had a rare condition in which his body generated beer. After being stopped by the cops, the man denied to take a breathalyzer test and was taken to a hospital. The medical tests in the hospital revealed that the alcohol level in his blood was 200mg/dL which is equivalent to having 10 alcoholic drinks. The man said that he has been experiencing some personality changes including depression, memory loss and aggressive behaviour for about three years now. He also said that the changes started a week after he did a course for antibiotics for a thumb injury.

The hospital staff and the police did not believe him and his family suspected him to be a closet drinker. The man, later on, contacted the specialists at the Richmond University Medical Centre in New York who felt that he might be suffering from a rare condition known as auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), also known as gut fermentation syndrome. In this syndrome, the fermenting fungi or bacteria in the stomach produce ethanol and the patients show signs of drunkenness.

The doctors in the hospital gave him a carbohydrate-heavy meal after which his blood alcohol level increased. After this, the man was told strictly to not eat carbs that is commonly found in foods like bread, beer and pasta. The said condition is so rare that only 5 people have been found to have it in the last 30 years. A study reveals that people with auto-brewery syndrome can have blood alcohol levels reaching five times the legal limit and low carb diets, probiotics and anti-fungal medications are able to treat the condition to a certain extent.

