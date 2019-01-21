MakerMax to offer skill development,training courses in Electric Vehicles in India

Canadian start-up MakerMax Monday announced it would expand operations in India by offering skill development and training courses in electric vehicles (EV) from this month. The trained manpower will cater to future demand for such professionals, as India pushes for clean mobility. The masterclass on batteries starting January 30 is designed by a team of experts led by a former battery engineer of Tesla, the company said.

Educational institutes are unable to keep pace with the fast-changing EV technologies and, therefore, end up churning inadequately trained engineers, said MakerMax co-founder Akshay Gill."MakerMax is striving to bridge this gap by providing high-quality intensive courses for students and professionals, coupled with uniquely designed hardware kits, interactive live sessions and mentorship from industry experts for enhanced engagement and higher retention," he said.

The company is planning to train more than 500 students and engineers working in the automotive sector in 2019.The online masterclasses are spread over four months for students as well as professionals working in the industry, especially in research and development, product development, quality, supply chain and manufacturing.Besides, MakerMax said it is also expanding its product line to offer testing solutions for the EV powertrain.