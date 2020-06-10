MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

MakeMyTrip-Meru partnership for airport cabs: Meru has implemented 7-tier safety measures in order to provide safe ride experience to our passengers, driver-partners and also our ground staff.

MakeMyTrip has announced its partnership with Meru to introduce a sanitized cab service for all major airports in India. The new cab service will be an extension to MakeMyTrip’s air travel experience on a single platform – from booking flight tickets to contactless cab bookings. The company has stated that special emphasis on safety of the customers and drivers’ safety. Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitization that helps control the spread of the virus and bacteria inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitization of the cab’s exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitization hubs at the airports.

Additionally, upgraded hygiene measures within the cab include air-protect barrier sheets between the rider and the driver-partner, availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the cab among others. For contactless bookings, the company has integrated the cab booking option into the flight’s funnel – enabling flyers to book their flight and airport cab service, together.

The partnership will help MakeMyTrip provide a seamless and safe experience and takes one big worry away for users who are flying, by helping them pre-book their airport transfers. With its exemplary safety standards for both riders and drivers, this partnership helps us prioritize travellers’ health and safety at all times of their travel journey, Parikshit Chaudhary, Chief Business Officer – Ground Transport of MakeMyTrip said.

With this partnership, Meru compliments MakeMyTrip by providing safe and sanitised ultra-hygienic cab services to all the passengers traveling to and fro airport, Sandeep Dongre, COO at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said.

MakeMyTrip is also working collectively with airline partners to elevate safety standards at various travel touchpoints. The company, through its various awareness-building initiatives, continues to encourage travellers to adopt and practice personal hygiene and other mandatory safety norms while flying and riding with cab partners.

