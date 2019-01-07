Maintaining a Volkswagen now cheaper as service, parts cost down: Here’s how much

In an effort to improve the after-sales experience and reduce the cost of ownership of its cars, Volkswagen has announced a reduction in service costs across its product lineup. The service cost has been reduced by 24% to 44% across all cars in VW's India lineup, along with the addition of two free services up to 15,000 km or 1 year. Besides these, Volkswagen is now also offering four years of roadside assistance and the standard warranty has been increased to four years or 1 lakh km.

Over the last year and a half, Volkswagen has introduced various initiatives that address customer concerns related to after-sales and spare parts availability. To maintain transparency between the brand and its customers, Volkswagen has now placed a standard menu pricing across its dealer workshops in India. The menu pricing comprises of all the costs that a customer could potentially incur, depending on the service required on the respective model.

In 2018, the manufacturer revised its spare part pricing (as per industry standards) in addition to introducing service value packages and extended warranty options. Customers can now avail more benefits on value-added services along with the option of extending their existing warranty by buying add-on warranty options for 1 year/20,000 km whichever is earlier. The maximum limit of availing add-on warranty is till 7 year or 125,000 km whichever is earlier.

“Volkswagen is determined towards providing the best of our offerings to the value-driven Indian customers. The brand has been taking conscious efforts towards addressing its key requirement of the customer - high maintenance costs,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.

“By adopting an India centric approach, there’s been an overall reduction in the total cost of ownership while retaining the same quality, safety and value-for-money proposition that is expected of a Volkswagen. Thus, it gives me immense pride in announcing an affordable ownership experience for the aspirational Indian customer.”

The four-year warranty, RSA and three free services will be applicable to all Volkswagen models sold in India effective 1st January 2019 across the dealership network.