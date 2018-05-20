Mahindra’s Rexton based SUV spotted in sand dunes: Mahindra’s most luxurious SUV ever

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra have lined-up some interesting all-new car launches this year and at the Auto Expo 2018 it had showcased and confirmed the India launch of its most premium and luxurious SUV. Mahindra's new flagship SUV is a global product sold under the SsangYong brand as the G4 Rexton. The SsangYong brand has tasted very little success in India and now the Rexton will now be badged under Mahindra's branding and will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Recent images suggest that Mahindra is busy testing its G4 Rexton luxury SUV in India. The images showcase the off-roading abilities of the SUV as it was spotted doing sand dunning in deserts. Mahindra's new SUV was first unveiled by the Mahindra management at the Auto Expo 2018, it has a strong stance with an aggressive face with an imposing grille with vertical chrome slats, the grille is very similar to that comes on the 2018 SsangYong Rexton. It gets projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), front fog lamps and beefy plastic cladding with chrome.

This new Mahindra's flagship SUV will be launched by the end of this year or early in early 2019. Before that Mahindra will launch its U321 MPV and S201 SUV in India. The company confirms it is on track to roll out BSVI compliant SUV in India by April 2020.

Also read: Mahindra confirms 4 new SUVs in FY 2018-19; To upgrade entire product line-up by 2020

Expect Mahindra's Rexton SUV to get some premium interiors with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, navigation and other phone connectivity options. The production version of Mahindra G4 Rexton will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a maximum power of 178 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Pic courtesy - team-bhp