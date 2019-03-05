Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista: World’s fastest car is a 1900 hp all-electric hyper GT!

The first solely Pininfarina badged car has been unveiled. And in their very first go at cars, Pininfarina has gone all out and presented to the world a 1900 hp all-electric hyper GT. When it launches in 2020, Pininfarina Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy. With its 1900 hp and 2300 Nm torque, the road legal Battista will be quicker than a Formula 1 car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint.

Next year, it will be the 90th anniversary of the Pininfarina SpA design house which has taken the design brief for the Battista. The Mahindra-owned Italian design house says that the design philosophy combines form and function as seen in classic Pininfarina cars reaching back to the Cisitalia 202 of 1947 and through more than 100 Ferraris, the most recent of which was launched this decade.

Pininfarina Battista is the first in a range of purely electric, zero-emissions, luxury cars solely branded Pininfarina. It comes as a fulfilment of a long-held family dream that has been carried by founder, Battista, his son Sergio, and his grandson, the current Pininfarina SpA Chairman, Paolo.

The Battista is powered by a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is capable of 450 km of range on one full charge and a top speed of 350 km/h. It gets all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring function.

A group of automotive experts and technology specialists headed by the likes of Rimac and Pirelli are working with Automobili Pininfarina. The Battista will launch next year having been developed through the expertise of a team that has been integral to the launches of cars such as the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron, Ferrari Sergio, Lamborghini Urus, McLaren P1, Mercedes AMG-Project One, Pagani Zonda and Porsche Mission E.

Pininfarina will build 150 examples of the Battista which will be hand-crafted in Italy at a cost of about GBP 2 million (over Rs 18.6 crore) and allocated equally among the regions of North America, Europe and Middle East/Asia. Pininfarina also has plans for full personalisation of each car at Pininfarina SpA’s Cambiano headquarters.

Automobili Pininfarina has big plans as a stand alone car manufacturer with its headquarters located in Munich. The project follows the company’s 2015 acquisition by Indian industrial giant Mahindra, which paid around £125 million.