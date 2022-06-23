Mahindra’s focus on safety helps XUV700 earn Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award

Mahindra’s XUV700 has been awarded the Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ award. The XUV700, with its 5-Star rating for adult occupant protection, is currently the safest made-in-India car to be crash-tested by Global NCAP.

Mahindra has today achieved the Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ award for the XUV 700. It is worth mentioning that this is the second ‘Safer Choice’ award for the Mahindra Group, the first-ever edition of the same being awarded to the XUV300 in early 2020. This award is only presented to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance, says Global NCAP.

The Mahindra XUV700 managed to achieve an impressive 5-Star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-Stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests conducted last year. It scored an impressive 16.03 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety, bagging a 5-Star safety rating in this category.

For child occupant protection, it earned 41.66 points out of a total of 49 points, thus achieving a 4-Star rating in this category. The bodyshell of the new XUV700 was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. Moreover, it is currently the safest made-in-India car to be crash-tested by Global NCAP.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award and for the wider inclusion of ADAS technologies.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “As our current test protocols come to an end I am pleased to see the continuing safety commitment from Indian automakers like Mahindra, achieving their second ‘Safer Choice’ Award. The evolution of our testing requirements under the new protocols which come into effect from next month are intended to take the progress we have seen over the last eight years to the next level.”

