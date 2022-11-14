Mahindra yet to deliver over 80,000 units of XUV700

The all-new Mahindra XUV700 currently has more than 80,000 open bookings yet to be delivered to the customers. Its waiting period ranges from 2-3 months to as high as up to 18 months.

Mahindra launched the all-new XUV700 in August 2021. The Mahindra XUV700 became instantly popular in India and more than 50,000 units of the SUV were booked within two days. Now, the company has revealed that even after months of the debut, the XUV700 receives an average of 11,000 bookings per month. Moreover, Mahindra is yet to deliver over 80,000 units of XUV700.

Mahindra recently announced that as of November 1, 2022, they have 2.60 lakh open bookings for their SUV range which are yet to be delivered to customers. This includes 13,000 units of the XUV300, 20,000 units of the Thar, 13,000 units of the Bolero family, 1.30 lakh bookings for the new Scorpio range and 80,000 bookings for the XUV700.

According to Mahindra, they are ramping up their production capacity from 29,000 units per month in Q4 FY2022 to 49,000 units/month by Q4 of FY2024 to clear existing bookings, reduce the waiting period for the new launches, increase exports, and also gear up for its EV onslaught in the Indian market. The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in India with two engine options.

It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit with optional AWD. The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc.

