Mahindra XUV 700 (Y400) launch date out: Mahindra’s new flagship SUV to rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they will launch the Ssangyong Rexton based luxury SUV the Y400 (likely to be called the Mahindra XUV700) in India on November 19 this year. Mahindra has been testing the Y400 for some time now and most recently the vehicle was spotted by an ExpressDrives reader on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway on the outskirts of the city. The SUV which is based on the newest generation of the Ssangyong G4 Rexton is expected to be a 7-seater and has a striking resemblance to its South Korean counterpart in terms of looks.

Speaking on the sidelines of the announcement, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said that the Y400 is one of the most eagerly anticipated SUVs this year. Positioned as a high-end SUV, the Y400 will offer luxury and exclusivity in terms of tasteful design, lavish interior and exciting performance. It is also likely to be a hot-bed for new features for this segment. Wadhera believes that this will reaffirm Mahindra’s already strong portfolio of SUVs.

Powering, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is likely to make a maximum power of 187 hp along with 450 Nm of torque. We also expect that the India-spec model will get a seven-speed automatic transmission and it is quite unlikely that Mahindra will offer a manual gearbox with the new XUV700. Once launched, the Y400 will be sold with a Mahindra badge and will be exclusively available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing ‘World of SUVs” dealerships which have been created with the objective to redefine customer experience. This will change the sales techniques and after sales. According to Mahindra, these outlets will have ultra-modern digital technology that will provide customers with an immersive luxe experience for customers. The Y400 will be made in India at the company’s state-of-the-art automotive plant at Chakan, Maharashtra.

Once launched, the Mahindra XUV700 will take on the likes of the mighty Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X. Traditionally, carmaker shave found it hard to crack this segment but Mahindra enjoys the benefits of good brand acceptance and a wide network across the country. The company hasn't hinted about the price and positioning of the SUV but we expect it to be launched at a starting price of just under Rs 20 lakh. If the company is able to package the variants well and price them all competitively, it won't be long before customers will be queuing up at Mahindra showrooms across the country for the new XUV700.