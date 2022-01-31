Mahindra XUV700’s top 5 features we want on 2022 Mahindra Scorpio

Here are the top 5 features of the Mahindra XUV700 that are on our wishlist for the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio as well.

The Mahindra XUV700’s success in the Indian market proves – cars can sell like hot cakes too. The SUV currently has almost 1 lakh unserved bookings, while the waiting period stands at 84 weeks (1 year and 7 months). This year, Mahindra is planning to repeat the same with the new-gen iteration of its another popular model – Mahindra Scorpio. The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio is reported to hit the market this year. While it is rather primitive in its outgoing avatar, the new-gen model is assumed to be loaded with all sorts of features. However, here is a list of the top 5 features of the Mahindra XUV700, which we want on the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio.

Skyroof

The largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof is expected to make its way to the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio as well. At least, the test mules showcase the same. The dual-pane unit can also be controlled via voice commands.

Auto booster headlamps

The Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with auto booster headlamps. The feature automatically enables extra illumination when the vehicle speed increases over 80 kmph. Since this cool tech helps in uplifting the safety quotient and overall driving performance, we expect it to filter its way to the new Mahindra Scorpio as well.

ADAS

Another feature that should be offered with the upcoming 2022 Scorpio is the addition of ADAS (Advanced driver assistance systems). The ADAS tech enables a host of active safety systems on the vehicle, namely adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, front collision warning, lane departure warning and more.

AdrenoX-powered infotainment unit

The AdrenoX-powered infotainment unit has upped the ante for Mahindra cars. A similar suite is expected for the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio’s infotainment unit. On the XUV700, AdrenoX brings along the integration of Amazon Alexa Auto, 12-speaker Sony 3D surround sound system, driver drowsiness detection, connected car tech and more.

Watch Video| Mahindra XUV700 Review:

Smart door handles

By now, it is confirmed that the all-new Mahindra Scorpio will come with pull-to-open type door handles. Thanks to the spy shots. However, the inclusion of flush-type door handles on the Scorpio would be an interesting touch.