Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores booked in India in just 3 hours

Mahindra has received cumulative 50,000 bookings for the all-new XUV700. The introductory prices of the SUV are no longer valid and for all further new bookings, the prices at the time of delivery will prevail.

By:October 8, 2021 3:53 PM
Mahindra XUV700 Driving front right

Mahindra recently launched the all-new Mahindra XUV700 in India. The bookings for the new Mahindra XUV700 commenced yesterday, i.e. on 7th October at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh and the company received 25,000 bookings for the SUV in just 57 minutes. Now, the bookings for the SUV commenced today once again at an increased yet introductory starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and all of its 25,000 units were booked in just 2 hours. 

The Mahindra XUV700 has been a blockbuster hit for the carmaker. The company has received cumulative 50,000 bookings for the new XUV700 in just three hours and that translates into an ex-showroom value of approximately Rs 9,500 crores. The bookings for the SUV are still open in India and one can book it online or by visiting their nearest Mahindra dealership. However, the attractive introductory prices are no longer valid. For all further bookings, the prices at the time of delivery will prevail. 

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two BS6 compliant engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 200 HP of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The XUV700 also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant of the SUV develops 155 HP of power and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 185 HP of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants). Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission

The new Mahindra XUV700 is available in four trim levels – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, spread across several variants. It was launched at an introductory price ranging between Rs 11.99 lakh – Rs 22.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The XUV700 received its first price hike yesterday and now, as the introductory price offer is over, the customers will have to pay the amount of the value of the SUV prevailing at the time of delivery. It rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc. 

