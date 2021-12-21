Mahindra XUV700’s waiting period detailed: Book now, delivery in 2023!

The all-new Mahindra XUV700’s waiting period has soared up to 75 weeks (close to 1.5 years) for its top-spec AX7L trim. It is currently priced between Rs 12.49 lakh – Rs 22.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra unveiled the all-new XUV700 in August this year while its official variant-wise prices were revealed in September 2021. The bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 began on 7th October and it received an overwhelming response from the buyers. More than 50,000 units of this SUV were booked in just 3 hours within the first two days and till date, over 70,000 XUV700s have been reserved already. But, with the current situation of acute global chip shortage and supply chain issues, the waiting period of the XUV700 has gone through the roof.

Here we have detailed the variant-wise waiting period of the new Mahindra XUV700:

XUV700 Variant Petrol (waiting period) Diesel (waiting period) MX 25-27 weeks 35-37 weeks AX3 28-30 weeks 50-52 weeks AX5 51-53 weeks 50-52 weeks AX7 65-67 weeks 65-67 weeks AX7L 72-75 weeks 72-75 weeks

The waiting period of the new Mahindra XUV700 has soared up to 75 weeks (close to 1.5 years) for its top-spec AX7L trim. Even the AX7 trim demands a waiting period of 65-67 weeks. Also, it is worth noting that in the case of lower trims like MX and AX3, the backoff time for the diesel variants is significantly higher than the petrol trims, while the mid-spec AX5 trim’s petrol variant demand a slightly higher waiting period.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Talking about its specs, the new Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out 197 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant develops 153 hp and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 182 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants).

Both the engines of the new XUV700 come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Its top-spec diesel automatic variants even get an optional AWD or all-wheel-drive system. The new Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced between Rs 12.49 lakh – Rs 22.99 lakh, ex-showroom. But, for fresh bookings, the customers will have to pay the amount prevailing at the time of delivery. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.