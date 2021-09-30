Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

Mahindra has today officially launched the all-new XUV700 in India. So, in terms of price, how does the new Mahindra XUV700 stack up against its arch-rivals like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus? Let’s find out!

Just a few weeks ago, the all-new Mahindra XUV700 made its World Premiere in India, and now the company has officially announced the prices of all the variants of this mid-size SUV. The introductory prices of the new Mahindra XUV700 start at Rs 11.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 19.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. These introductory prices will remain valid for the first 25,000 bookings only. The company is also offering a Luxury pack and optional AWD with its top-spec variants. But, how does the new Mahindra XUV700 fare against its rivals in terms of price? That’s what we are going to find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price in India

The Mahindra XUV700 has been officially launched in India today at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh for the base MX petrol variant. The top-spec AX7 variant of the SUV has been priced at Rs 19.79 lakh. Moreover, the company is offering a Luxury pack for the top variant at Rs 1.8 lakh and an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive system) with the top-spec diesel automatic version at an additional cost of Rs 1.3 lakh. The Tata Safari is currently priced in India between Rs 14.99 lakh – Rs 23.17 lakh, Hyundai Alcazar retails between Rs 16.30 lakh – Rs 20.14 lakh and the MG Hector Plus is priced between Rs 13.96 lakh – Rs 19.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Dimensions

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Engine Specifications

The new Mahindra XUV700 is offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out class-leading 200 HP of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant of the SUV develops 155 HP of power and 360 Nm of torque while the higher trims churn out 185 HP of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants). Both the engines of the XUV700 come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and it even gets an optional AWD with the top-spec diesel automatic version.

The Tata Safari is the only SUV in its class that doesn’t get a petrol engine. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine only that develops 170 HP of power and 350 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The recently launched Hyundai Alcazar gets a 2.0-litre petrol motor that is good for around 159 HP and 191 Nm of torque. The Alcazar also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 115 HP of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines of the SUV come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Finally, we have the MG Hector Plus and it is offered with three different engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 143 HP of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It even gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system and both the versions of the SUV churn out identical power and torque figures. But, while the hybrid version is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox only, the non-hybrid motor can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a CVT or even a 6-speed DCT. The MG Hector Plus also gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 170 HP of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

This was our specification-based comparison of the new Mahindra XUV700 vs its arch-rivals. Which mid-size SUV will be your pick? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

