Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise prices out: Safari, Alcazar rival’s bookings open soon

Mahindra has today officially announced the variant-wise prices of the new XUV700. The prices of the new Mahindra XUV700 range between Rs 11.99 lakh - Rs 19.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:45 PM
Mahindra XUV700 Driving front right

Mahindra has today officially announced the prices of the complete line-up of the all-new XUV700. The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most anticipated cars of the year. It looks striking, boasts several class-leading features, powerful engine options, and a whole lot more. The prices of the all-new Mahindra XUV700 start at Rs 11.99 lakh for the base MX variant and they go up to Rs 19.79 lakh for the top-spec AX7 variant, all prices ex-showroom Delhi and introductory. These prices will be valid for the first 25,000 bookings only. Mahindra is also offering a luxury pack for the top-spec variant of the SUV along with an optional AWD with the diesel automatic version.  

The variant-wise prices of the new Mahindra XUV700 are mentioned in the tables below:

Mahindra XUV700 Price

The new Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two BS6 compliant engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out a whopping 200 HP of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant of the XUV700 develops 155 HP of power and 360 Nm of torque while the higher trims of the SUV churn out 185 HP of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants).

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

Both the engines of the XUV700 come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Mahindra is also offering four drive modes with the diesel engine of this SUV. They are – Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom. The company is even providing the customers with an optional AWD or all-wheel-drive system with the top-spec AX7 variant of the XUV700. However, that will be available only with the diesel automatic version at an additional cost of 1.3 lakh rupees. 

Talking about the equipment on offer, the new Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with features up to the gills. It gets two massive 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard housed in a single panel. While one of them is a touchscreen infotainment system, the other one is a digital instrument cluster. It gets Mahindra’s new AdrenoX interface with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, more than 60 connected car features along with an in-built Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, a large panoramic sunroof, etc. Mahindra is offering a luxury pack too with the top variant at an additional cost of 1.8 lakh rupees that will provide even more features. 

Mahindra XUV700 comes with a premium interior

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 India launch soon: What to expect?

The official bookings for the new Mahindra XUV700 will commence on October 7, 2021, while the test drives will begin in phases across the country from October 2, 2021. Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the SUV will commence from October 10, 2021. The company has also launched an ‘Add to cart’ functionality on its website so that the customers can save their variant configuration of the XUV700 and dealer preference ahead of the commencement of the bookings. The new Mahindra XUV700 will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

