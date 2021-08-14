Mahindra XUV700 unveiled: 60 connected car features, Alexa voice control, ADAS & more

The new Mahindra XUV700 will broadly have two series - MX and Adrenox (AX series will include AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants). Mahindra will launch optional packs for the SUV at a later date.

By:August 14, 2021 4:54 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra today took the wraps off their latest offering, Mahindra XUV700. Replacing the older XUV500, the XUV700 will come in five- and six-seat options. It’ll be the first in the manufacturer’s lineup to bear its new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. The SUV marks the beginning of a new generation of Mahindra SUVs, boasting some 60 connected car features, Alexa voice control system, ADAS features, and safety systems like Driver Drowsiness Monitoring among others. In terms of performance, it will get an optional AWD (all-wheel drive) system, three drive modes and promises 0-60 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

The XUV700 will have two engine options – a turbocharged mHawk diesel that puts out 185 PS and 420 Nm (MT)/450 Nm (AT), and a turbocharged mStallion petrol unit that makes 200 PS and 380 Nm. It’ll have three drive modes – Zip, Zap and Zoom, along with a customisable drive mode. The SUV will offer an ADAS Level 1 Autonomous System.

The XUV700 will broadly have two series – MX and Adrenox (AX series will include AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants). Mahindra will launch optional packs for the SUV at a later date. These packs will include features like a Sony 3D sound system, ‘Smart’ door handles that electronically deploy, 360-degree surround view, Blind View Monitoring, electronic parking brake and wireless charging.

On the inside, the XUV700’s cabin will be highlighted by an eight-inch infotainment system with Android Auto. It’ll come with a seven-inch instrument cluster, smart door handles, steering mounted controls, power-adjustable ORVM with turn indicators, and day-night IRVM. The XUV700 rides on 17-inch steel wheels. Mahindra has promised to reveal more details in a coming couple of weeks.

 

