Mahindra XUV700 – Top 5 must-have accessories

Mahindra XUV700 accessories. We pick the top 5 accessories for the Mahindra XUV700 that you need to consider.

The Mahindra XUV700 redefined the segment with a host of segment-first features and the introduction of ADAS tech, coupled with its styling and engine options made it an instant success. The long waiting period continues, however, Mahindra is doing as much as possible to speed up deliveries.

So, after the long wait, and just ahead of taking delivery, accessorising your XUV700 might seem to be a good idea, however, what you choose plays an important role. Here are the top 5 accessories for the Mahindra XUV700 you should consider.

Mahindra XUV700 top 5 accessories

Roof carrier

Roof carriers play an important role when you are travelling with 6 or even 7 people in the vehicle. Unlike the old, boxy roof carriers, Mahindra offers something much more stylish and practical. This comes in handy if you are planning long getaways, while they look flush during daily runs.

Reverse parking camera kit

A reverse camera is important, especially when driving in the city. The lower variants of the XUV700 miss out on this feature, however, Mahindra offers this as part of its accessories for the XUV700. We strongly recommend this instead of an aftermarket unit from other dealers.

Seat covers

Again, the lower-spec variants of the XUV700 get fabric seats, which can get stained and ruin the overall feel of a new vehicle. To tackle such a situation, Mahindra is offering seat covers made out of artificial leather. The seat covers are available in multiple colour choices.

Alloy wheels

Alloy wheels are yet another feature the lower-spec variants of the Mahindra XUV700 miss out on. As part of the accessory list, Mahindra offers 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels in different colours and patterns, which we strongly recommend checking out before opting for aftermarket brands.

Dashcam

The importance of a dashcam can never be stressed enough, as they are lifesavers. Many aftermarket dashcams start from Rs 3,000, however, quality is often a concern. Mahindra offers a dashcam that can record inside and outside simultaneously, adding to the vehicle’s safety features.