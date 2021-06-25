Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

This segment-first feature increases the intensity of the high beam when the vehicle is travelling at high speed during the night. The three-row SUV will finally make its debut this year and launch sometime next year.

Looks like the homegrown automaker, Mahindra & Mahindra has finally decided to reveal some information about the XUV700. A new teaser posted on the vehicle’s Twitter handle shows that the SUV will have a feature called ‘Auto Booster Headlamps’. The video also confirms that the vehicle will make its debut in 2021.

Some of you might know that the Mahindra XUV700 is an upcoming product from the company and we might be getting more information about the vehicle in the coming days. The video in question shows a top-down view of the XUV700 driving on a dark road and the Auto Booster Headlamps providing better visibility without driver intervention. While our initial guess was that this was another marketing term for an automatic high beam function, that does not seem to be the case. A comment by the vehicle’s Twitter handle on the very same post claims that it is a feature that actually boosts the illumination of the high beam by 1.6 times.

According to the video, if the XUV700 is travelling at more than 80kmph and the surrounding area is dark, the auto booster headlamps feature kicks in and increase the throw of the headlights. This is a neat safety feature that will aid the driver’s visibility without requiring any active input from them. When you travel at night and are going at high speeds, your reaction window is much smaller compared to driving at the same speed during the day. This is because you have limited visibility in the dark. This new feature could enable drivers to see any obstacles or people from a greater distance and avoid accidents and mishaps. Our guess is that the vehicle uses a camera and onboard sensors to gauge lighting conditions and speed of the vehicle and then engages the feature when needed.

Mahindra plans to launch 9 new products by 2026 and the XUV700 is part of that commitment. The company also plans to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio soon we recently saw more spy pics of the interior of the same. We do know that it is a three-row SUV that is going to be bigger than the XUV500 in size. In fact, for the longest time people thought that the codename W601 was for the new XUV500 but it was in fact the XUV700. Once launched, it is likely that we will see both petrol and diesel-powered version of the SUV and it will also have AWD capabilities. As for the launch date, the company currently plans to launch the vehicle sometime in Q2 of FY22.

