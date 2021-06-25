Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

This segment-first feature increases the intensity of the high beam when the vehicle is travelling at high speed during the night. The three-row SUV will finally make its debut this year and launch sometime next year.

By:Updated: Jun 25, 2021 6:26 PM
Mahindra XUV700 auto booster headlamp

Looks like the homegrown automaker, Mahindra & Mahindra has finally decided to reveal some information about the XUV700. A new teaser posted on the vehicle’s Twitter handle shows that the SUV will have a feature called ‘Auto Booster Headlamps’. The video also confirms that the vehicle will make its debut in 2021. 

Some of you might know that the Mahindra XUV700 is an upcoming product from the company and we might be getting more information about the vehicle in the coming days. The video in question shows a top-down view of the XUV700 driving on a dark road and the Auto Booster Headlamps providing better visibility without driver intervention. While our initial guess was that this was another marketing term for an automatic high beam function, that does not seem to be the case. A comment by the vehicle’s Twitter handle on the very same post claims that it is a feature that actually boosts the illumination of the high beam by 1.6 times.  

According to the video, if the XUV700 is travelling at more than 80kmph and the surrounding area is dark, the auto booster headlamps feature kicks in and increase the throw of the headlights. This is a neat safety feature that will aid the driver’s visibility without requiring any active input from them. When you travel at night and are going at high speeds, your reaction window is much smaller compared to driving at the same speed during the day. This is because you have limited visibility in the dark. This new feature could enable drivers to see any obstacles or people from a greater distance and avoid accidents and mishaps. Our guess is that the vehicle uses a camera and onboard sensors to gauge lighting conditions and speed of the vehicle and then engages the feature when needed.  

Mahindra plans to launch 9 new products by 2026 and the XUV700 is part of that commitment. The company also plans to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio soon we recently saw more spy pics of the interior of the same. We do know that it is a three-row SUV that is going to be bigger than the XUV500 in size. In fact, for the longest time people thought that the codename W601 was for the new XUV500 but it was in fact the XUV700. Once launched, it is likely that we will see both petrol and diesel-powered version of the SUV and it will also have AWD capabilities. As for the launch date, the company currently plans to launch the vehicle sometime in Q2 of FY22.  

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more