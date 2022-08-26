Mahindra XUV700 to get Apple CarPlay from September 5: Details 

The Mahindra XUV700 will finally get Apple CarPlay connectivity and some more new features from September 5, 2022. Here are all the details about it.

Mahindra has officially announced that the company will start rolling out Apple CarPlay for the XUV700 on September 5, 2022. The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India in August last year and nearly one year after its launch, it is all set to receive Apple CarPlay connectivity via an update along with some other new features.

According to the company, the existing owners of the XUV700 will have to take the SUV to their nearest Mahindra service centre from September 5 onwards to activate this feature. As per some media reports, the delay has been caused due to licensing issues. Notably, Mahindra claims that its version of the Apple CarPlay on the XUV700 is quite different from others.

In addition to that, Mahindra’s new integrated Apple CarPlay is said to get several industry-first features such as navigation rendering in the instrument cluster, enhanced Siri support, etc. Apart from this software update, the XUV700 will remain the same as before. The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in India with two engine options. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that develops 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Review:

The Mahindra XUV700 also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. While its base MX variant develops 153 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, its higher trims churn out 182 bhp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants). The all-new 2022 Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 24.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

